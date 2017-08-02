See Tinashe's New Saucy Summer Shoot

Down in the DMs – Lil Duval Responds 'I'm Not Your Daddy' to DM
Tinashe really showed some skin in her latest spread with Galore Magazine. The R&B singer was photographed in a series of bathing suits for the magazine's Summer '17 edition.
The photos were shot by Prince Chenoa and Jacob Dekat, the creative duo who founded Galore. The entire spread is giving us mermaid vibes and summer lovin'.
Tinashe is really giving us her sexy side this summer, but can we blame her? She looks amazing and she deserves to show off her summer body.
The Galore spread is not only an ode to summer though. Tinashe had to show love to her L.A. stomping grounds.
Tinashe spilled all with Galore and spoke about being a woman in the music industry. "Recently I met Madonna at an Alexander Wang party and she told me, 'Don’t ever compare yourself to anyone in the industry,' which I think is amazing advice coming from Madonna," she told the mag. "Because it’s so true that as a woman there is so much competition placed on us, that we start to think about ourselves in that way and we start to judge ourselves and really put ourselves against other female artists, because that’s what society will do to us. She said, 'Don’t compare yourself to any other artist and don’t take s**t from anybody.' And I was like, Yes, Madonna, I won’t.'”
