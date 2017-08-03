A Houston Man Was Catfished and Paid a Woman He Never Met $80,000

It's hard to argue that online dating is tough. All those swipes, deciphering self-made bios and assessing what someone will actually look like based on their highly curated photos can be exhausting. Lots of labor is expended, all in the name of trying to prevent one thing, usually: getting catfished.

For Greg Davis of Houston, his biggest mistake in the game of online dating was trusting a woman he had never met. He shares his story below. Greg met "Malikah," a supposed Chicago native, on Match.com. Their online love affair progressed to emails, phone calls and sexting. It was then Malikah sent Greg a will that declared she was to inherit money overseas — but there's a catch. She asked Greg to front her money for taxes and shipping. He did so in small increments, totaling about $80,000 over two years. He recently asked for photographic proof of her inheritance, only to receive a video taken by a man of counterfeit money. It was then, Greg says, he knew he had been scammed.