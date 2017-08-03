See Why the Internet Is Roasting Drake for His Shoe Game

Down in the DMs – Lil Duval Responds 'I'm Not Your Daddy' to DM
The comedian had to shut down one super fan real quick.
Drake is not just one of the most influential rappers our time, but he is now becoming the most talked about rapper as it relates to fashion, too. Sadly, I am not talking about Kanye's fashion level, friends!
Social media can’t help but notice Drizzy's swag change as it relates to his attire. A week ago. Twitter roasted him for his “rapper turned preacher look.” Now Instagram is asking “what’s up with the old dad look” when it comes to his shoes.
The rapper posted a snap of him performing recently with the caption “Story” and the comments section blew up with various users stories as it relates to his shoes.
Here are some of the insane comments of confusion:
“@flexasstate [Drake] got them Aunt Sheralyn at Sunday service ankles going on”
“@fredcrewneck ‘Just hold on we're going home’”
“@lovelaughlive48 Leave the fashion for the fashionable”
“@ madness612 You ain got no socks, I know yo feet barking”
“@donnylawless [Drake] gotta deal with hebrew records not apple”
“@lauri_bee Lookin like he about to drop a bachata track...”
“@skye_leigh12 wonder if he wore shoes like this to court..”
“@scy.lex Drake, u takin an L for them shoes”
“@xellaswish My mans drake really performing in church shoes doe”
“@kaleighafaye Drake shoes are saying Last chance to let go of anything that'll burden me”
“@miss_camie These are from the 80's 😂😂😂”
"@jus_eddie African Dad shoe”
Well, if it means anything to Instagram, the shoes Drake is wearing are Tom Ford York Chain loafers — price tag $890. On a good note, at least he is rocking something other than sneakers! So that’s a good look at the end of the day!
(Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
The comedian had to shut down one super fan real quick.
The rapper takes us on a food tour of Atlanta's hottest strip clubs.
COMMENTS