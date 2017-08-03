See Twitter React to Husband’s Master Plan to Secretly Follow His Wife’s Pinterest for Gift Ideas

Married since March, the newlywed husband has always wanted to make sure that he pleased his wife, and after being together for more than three years, he knew she could be particular with her likes. So he confessed to Twitter:

When birthdays, anniversaries and holidays come about, Jordan, 29, never finds himself under pressure to find the perfect gift. He developed a fool-proof method to make sure his wifey, TyAnna, 25, gets exactly what she wants!

I have a secret account that follows my wife's. She has no clue how I always get her what she wants. https://t.co/jfdaKpPe7B

And it went viral!

"She’s picky and she likes things that tend to be small or handmade ... so I like to get things right the first time," he told Buzzfeed News.

After a mutual friend suggested he take a look at his wife’s Pinterest page for inspiration, he did. He even went as far as to create an inactive account for him to stalk out what his wife was pinning to her page throughout their relationship. This allowed him to successfully pick out some perfect gifts including "a sapphire nose ring, lip glosses and earrings".

The wife’s thoughts? "The Pinterest thing has definitely been working for him. He buys me amazing gifts," TyAnna admits to Buzzfeed News.

With flawless results like this, it seriously has other men on Twitter taking note: