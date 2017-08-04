See the Sexy Wrap Dress Beyoncé Wore During a Night Out in Hollywood

See the Sexy Wrap Dress Beyoncé Wore During a Night Out in Hollywood

Looking good, Bey!

Published 5 hours ago

We’ve been seeing a lot more of Beyoncé since she revealed the twins two weeks ago. Bey and hubby Jay-Z were spotted enjoying a night out in West Hollywood.

Wearing the Mana Balloon Sleeve Dress, a $435 wrap dress from Alexis's Pre-Fall 2017 collection, paired with a Supreme x Louis Vuitton clutch, Bey looks to be stylin’.

A post shared by Check the Tag (@checkthetag) on

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN LIFESTYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in lifestyle