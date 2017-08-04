Blac Chyna Puts Underboob on Full Display While Out in LA

Down in the DMs – Lil Duval Responds 'I'm Not Your Daddy' to DM
The comedian had to shut down one super fan real quick.
Blac Chyna turned up to the Capitol Records office yesterday in an outfit that perfectly matched her Ferrari — and showed off a LOT of underboob. Seriously, like she was one sneeze away from a major nip slip situation.
Chyna wore an all-white outfit consisting of bike shorts, a crop top and a jacket. Her blue crushed velvet booties were paired perfectly with her blue Chanel bag. Somehow she managed to match her hair color to the interior of her Ferrari, taking the matchy-matchy trend to a new level.
It's rumored that Chy was at the record label's office striking a deal. Once a video girl in the past, Chyna is now looking to flip the script and become a musician, according to the Daily Mail. She has yet to officially sign to a label, however.
Would you be here for Chyna's music?
(Photo: All Access Photo / Splash News)
The comedian had to shut down one super fan real quick.
The rapper takes us on a food tour of Atlanta's hottest strip clubs.
COMMENTS