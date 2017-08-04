Blac Chyna Puts Underboob on Full Display While Out in LA

She also matched her outfit to her Ferrari.

Published 5 hours ago

Blac Chyna turned up to the Capitol Records office yesterday in an outfit that perfectly matched her Ferrari — and showed off a LOT of underboob. Seriously, like she was one sneeze away from a major nip slip situation.

Chyna wore an all-white outfit consisting of bike shorts, a crop top and a jacket. Her blue crushed velvet booties were paired perfectly with her blue Chanel bag. Somehow she managed to match her hair color to the interior of her Ferrari, taking the matchy-matchy trend to a new level. 

It's rumored that Chy was at the record label's office striking a deal. Once a video girl in the past, Chyna is now looking to flip the script and become a musician, according to the Daily Mail. She has yet to officially sign to a label, however. 

Would you be here for Chyna's music?

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: All Access Photo / Splash News)

