See Halle Berry Bring the Heat to NYC in This Michelle Obama Tee

Halle Berry is currently doing press runs for her latest film, Kidnap, and sporting some fierce style along the way. The 50-year-old actress was spotted on the streets of New York City paying homage to the former FLOTUS with a super cool vintage-inspired T-shirt. The 'Michelle My Belle' tee is created by LA-based brand The Spiders From the Arts. She paired the oversized shirt with a pair of sexy thigh-high boots by Le Silla for the NYC premiere of Kidnap. Halle’s picture-perfect movie-night look was put together by her stylist, Lindsay Flores.

Halle posted her ‘fit for the ‘gram with this caption:

“In honor of the strongest, most fierce woman there ever was... Repping @MichelleObama to the NY premiere of #KidnapMovie tonight.”

We’re sure Michelle Obama would approve, and so do we!