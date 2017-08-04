See Halle Berry Bring the Heat to NYC in This Michelle Obama Tee

Down in the DMs – Lil Duval Responds 'I'm Not Your Daddy' to DM
The comedian had to shut down one super fan real quick.
Halle Berry is currently doing press runs for her latest film, Kidnap, and sporting some fierce style along the way. The 50-year-old actress was spotted on the streets of New York City paying homage to the former FLOTUS with a super cool vintage-inspired T-shirt. The 'Michelle My Belle' tee is created by LA-based brand The Spiders From the Arts. She paired the oversized shirt with a pair of sexy thigh-high boots by Le Silla for the NYC premiere of Kidnap. Halle’s picture-perfect movie-night look was put together by her stylist, Lindsay Flores.
Halle posted her ‘fit for the ‘gram with this caption:
“In honor of the strongest, most fierce woman there ever was... Repping @MichelleObama to the NY premiere of #KidnapMovie tonight.”
We’re sure Michelle Obama would approve, and so do we!
Paris Jackson was spotted in the same tee to the 2017 MTV Movie Awards. We adore her laid back take, too.
(Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
The comedian had to shut down one super fan real quick.
The rapper takes us on a food tour of Atlanta's hottest strip clubs.
COMMENTS