Chris Brown's Daughter Is Already Making Bank on Her Own

Chris Brown 's daughter Royalty is only 3-years-old and is already adding the titles of "fashion designer" and "entrepreneur" to her resume.

According to TMZ, the toddler, with the help of her mother Nia Guzman, will be launching a unisex kids' clothing line which she personalized. In addition to clothing pieces consisting of monster graphics and two-pieces, the collection will also include cosmetics.

So, who's her demographic? The site reports that her clothing is "for the fun and energetic kid with an outgoing personality."

This was precursored by The YBF's report in March which stated that back in November 2016, Guzman filed to trademark Royalty's name. The document covering everything from "dresses for babies and children" to "infant and toddler one piece clothing," which led many to believe that a clothing line was in the works.

It looks like Royalty's parents are making sure that college tuition fund is covered from early on.

