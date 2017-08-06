Rihanna's True Blue New Hairdo

Rihanna can really pull off any look for real.

I mean seriously, it’s hard to even fathom a fit or hairstyle she couldn’t get off properly. Let’s take her newest ‘do decision for example. The Barbadian songstress decided a more conventional color for her hair was no more, at least for the moment. So she decided to make it blue. Very blue.

“When yo hurr ready for crop ova,’”RiRi captioned under an Instagram video of herself with a friend, referring to her native Barbados’ Crop Over Festival. In the video, you can also see that her hair is the color of cotton candy, and it actually super works.

In a follow up post, Rihanna gave her huge following an even more HD glimpse of her new look and it’s a confirmed slay.

See Rihanna’s new blue look below.