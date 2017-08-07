See 9-Month-Old Dream Kardashian in a $500 Fendi Outfit

It's no small job being the subject of what will likely be Hollywood's ugliest custody battle in recent memory. As such, it's of the utmost importance that Dream Kardashian flexes at all times. And she did just that this weekend.

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

Yesterday she wore a Fendi long sleeve dress ($310) and Minna Parikka Bunny Sneakers ($168), for a 'fit totaling a cool $478. Fendi makes some of the cutest kids clothes out there (Royalty Brown is also a fan), and they even make adult products with the monster face so you can match your kiddo. Though Dreamy is sure to outgrow this look in the blink of an eye, money ain't a thing when you're a Kardashian (although let's note that Chyna does make more money than Rob.)

Another day, another slay. Only the best for Kris Jenner's youngest grandchild!