Cassie Chose Legendary Makeup Artist Pat McGrath to Beat Her Face for First Video in 10 Years

Cassie Chose Legendary Makeup Artist Pat McGrath to Beat Her Face for First Video in 10 Years

And it's a beautiful collaboration.

Published 1 hour ago

Remember Cassie's "Me & U" hit? Well she's back and has released her first song in 10 years, "Love a Loser," featuring G-Eazy. 

Cassie has collaborated with celeb makeup artist Pat McGrath for this new release. McGrath used Cassie as her latest McGrath Muse for her #IntheMirror film series, which she directed, and slayed Cassie’s makeup.

Think I'm under ya spell ⚡️#LoveALoser

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

"For Cassie's divine debut as a #McGrathMuse in our iconic #InTheMirror film series, her exquisite natural beauty allowed us to execute a clean, fresh face with a subtle wing on the eye so that the whole focus was on a strong lip in our new LUST: MatteTrance Lipstick," said McGrath.

From the LUST: MatteTrance collection, Cassie is wearing Omi, McMenamy and Obsessed. If you want to get this look, check out these nine divine lipsticks with supreme hydration and opulent matte opacity at Pat McGrath Labs here.

Follow @patmcgrathreal for more updates.

LISTEN!! #LoveALoser featuring @g_eazy out NOW! Link in Bio! ❤️

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

Written by Brianna Allen

(Photos from left: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN LIFESTYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in lifestyle