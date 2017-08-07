Cassie Chose Legendary Makeup Artist Pat McGrath to Beat Her Face for First Video in 10 Years

Down in the DMs – Lil Duval Responds 'I'm Not Your Daddy' to DM
The comedian had to shut down one super fan real quick.
Remember Cassie's "Me & U" hit? Well she's back and has released her first song in 10 years, "Love a Loser," featuring G-Eazy.
Cassie has collaborated with celeb makeup artist Pat McGrath for this new release. McGrath used Cassie as her latest McGrath Muse for her #IntheMirror film series, which she directed, and slayed Cassie’s makeup.
"For Cassie's divine debut as a #McGrathMuse in our iconic #InTheMirror film series, her exquisite natural beauty allowed us to execute a clean, fresh face with a subtle wing on the eye so that the whole focus was on a strong lip in our new LUST: MatteTrance Lipstick," said McGrath.
From the LUST: MatteTrance collection, Cassie is wearing Omi, McMenamy and Obsessed. If you want to get this look, check out these nine divine lipsticks with supreme hydration and opulent matte opacity at Pat McGrath Labs here.
(Photos from left: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock)
