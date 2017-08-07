OK, Well Rihanna Busted Up the Whole Internet With Her Sparkly Crop Over Bikini

See what she's wearing as the QUEEN of Barbados.

Rihanna is known for going back to her home country of Barbados to celebrate the Crop Over festival and the Kadooment Parade and this year was no different. 

RiRi looked beautiful as always while celebrating Crop Over, the traditional Barbados harvest festival. And the costume she wore for Kadooment Day, a national holiday that concludes Crop Over with a massive event where the streets are filled with amazing costumes along with Barbadian music and fireworks, was stunning!

What a beautiful way to show Barbadian pride!

Styling in her newly debuted teal hair and showing lots of skin, everyone was mesmerized by her beautifully embellished costume equipped with huge feathered wings in the colors of pink, green and blue.

We see you, Robyn! 

