OK, Well Rihanna Busted Up the Whole Internet With Her Sparkly Crop Over Bikini

Rihanna is known for going back to her home country of Barbados to celebrate the Crop Over festival and the Kadooment Parade and this year was no different.

First photo of Rihanna at Barbados’ most exciting day of the year - Grand Kadooment! #CropOver pic.twitter.com/unIMqglwv4 — RihannaDaily.com (@RihannaDaily) August 7, 2017

RiRi looked beautiful as always while celebrating Crop Over, the traditional Barbados harvest festival. And the costume she wore for Kadooment Day, a national holiday that concludes Crop Over with a massive event where the streets are filled with amazing costumes along with Barbadian music and fireworks, was stunning!

A post shared by Rihanna (@rihelite) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

What a beautiful way to show Barbadian pride!

A post shared by Robyn Rihanna Fenty ♛ (@savageerih) on Aug 7, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

Styling in her newly debuted teal hair and showing lots of skin, everyone was mesmerized by her beautifully embellished costume equipped with huge feathered wings in the colors of pink, green and blue.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

We see you, Robyn!

Written by Tweety Elitou