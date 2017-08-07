See Serena Williams Bare Her Bump on New Mag Cover

"I think giving birth will give me more strength, and a lot more confidence. I feel like I will be ready for anything.” - @serenawilliams 😍 pic.twitter.com/yBzZnhPNp0

Stellar sat down with a very pregnant Williams for a wide-ranging interview as her due date draws closer. Though the GOAT athlete is highly decorated, pregnancy and birth are new territory for her. “I am about to be a real woman now, you know? It’s going to be something incredibly impressive to go through," she said.

As heir apparent to the Reddit throne and the first child of the world's greatest athlete, this baby will have no ordinary life. The way in which she and fiance Alexis Ohanian will go about raising the baby is something she ponders often.

“It’s something we are working on: ‘How do we keep our baby humble?’” Williams said. “We haven’t come up with an answer yet, but having a strong spiritual background helps. I really think we have to keep referencing the importance of humility.”

While Ohanian is taking a "daddy's class" where he will learn baby 101, Serena admits that she has "never been around babies."

And although this baby will be the child of two people very accomplished in different fields, Serena says, "What they want to do is up to them," noting that she will "support" her child no matter the endeavor she or he chooses.

