Watch 'Plates & Poles,' Hosted by Yung Joc, Take Magic City

Yung Joc is back at it again on his quest to finding the best food from Atlanta strip clubs — this time at Magic City. The club’s head chef, Chef Jeff, walks Joc through whipping up some Magic City favorites because, as he notes, “a lot of people come in just for the food.” See Joc throw on a hair net and throw down in the kitchen, helping Chef Jeff prepare lamb chops, shrimp tacos, mac and cheese (a.k.a. crack and cheese) and sautéed spinach. Fun fact: The lamb chops are the second-most-ordered dish on the menu since they’ve been added. A special guest, producer Sonny Digital, even stops by for a plate and to chop it up with the rapper and our host. “Food goes hand in hand with strip clubs in Atlanta,” according to Joc. So if you didn’t know, now you know!

To get the deets from Chef Jeff on these delish Magic City staples and see Yung Joc’s dinner conversation with Sonny Digital, watch this episode of Plates & Poles.