Kylie Jenner Confesses She Needs Therapy for Her Makeup Addiction

The pressure of being Kylie might finally be too much.

Published 2 hours ago

The Life of Kylie premiered this week and the youngest Jenner finally completed her last step into following in her big sisters steps — her own Keeping Up With the Kardashians spin-off. As Kylie Jenner explains in the intro episode, TLOK is meant to give viewers insight into the real her because apparently there’s more to her than makeup, fame, lips and the Jenner name. KUWTK spin-offs come and go, so in the interest of saving you time (you know, in case this one suffers the same fate as Dash Dolls), here’s what we learned (and some of what we already knew) about the life of Kylie.

  1. Her inner circle includes her bestie and Kylie Shop model Jordyn Woods; her hair stylist and wig extraordinaire Tokyo Stylez; her makeup artist Ariel Tejada and personal assistant Victoria Villarroel Gamero. Considering they’re all on her payroll, we wouldn’t exactly call these ride or dies, but hey what do we know.
  2. She discovered her MUA Ariel on Instagram and slid in his DMs. Upon seeing said DM from Kylie, he hopped on a plane to LA and showed up at Kylie’s doorstep. The rest is history.
  3. “I should go to therapy. Write it down cause I would love to go to my first therapy session. Yes, I want to go to therapy!” That's what Kylie said after she had a revelation about makeup.
  4. “I NEED makeup!” was the revelation she had.
  5. After attending her first therapy session, she said, “It was cool. It was deep.” Then she forgot her therapist’s name. It’s Jamie.
  6. She was homeschooled.
  7. She wore purple eyeshadow in sixth grade, when she actually attended school.
  8. She never went to prom.
  9. She finally attends prom with a fan named Albert (and brings her whole squad).
  10. She owns a yellow Lamborghini that is a “he.” Yes, her Lambo has a gender.
  11. She wants kids.
  12. But for now, her dogs are her kids.
  13. During one of her confessionals, she asks her assistant Victoria to pet the dogs to keep them quiet.
  14. She’s a testament to the pressures of selfie taking and deletes non-worthy selfies if she doesn’t like the comments.
  15. She claims, “I’m really not bougie like that.”
  16. She owns a private jet.
  17. In her defense, the airport scares her because she’s hounded by photographers because of, you know, the whole being famous thing.
  18. She likes playing matchmaker and tested out her skills on her friend Jordyn.
  19. She would love to wear her hoodie and Heelys every day if she could. Same, Kylie, same.

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

(Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

