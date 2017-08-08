Kylie Jenner Confesses She Needs Therapy for Her Makeup Addiction

The Life of Kylie premiered this week and the youngest Jenner finally completed her last step into following in her big sisters steps — her own Keeping Up With the Kardashians spin-off. As Kylie Jenner explains in the intro episode, TLOK is meant to give viewers insight into the real her because apparently there’s more to her than makeup, fame, lips and the Jenner name. KUWTK spin-offs come and go, so in the interest of saving you time (you know, in case this one suffers the same fate as Dash Dolls), here’s what we learned (and some of what we already knew) about the life of Kylie.