This Is Why Mariah Carey DGAF, According to Her Ex-Choreographer

It's come to the collective public's attention that Mariah Carey has run out of f*cks to give. Mimi is now synonymous for DGAF behavior. From headlines that she's literally incapable of living in the real world (her words) to half-asked dance routines, Mariah is patron saint of doing the least. And 2017, the internet can't get enough of it. But when exactly did this lax behavior start? MC's former choreographer spilled the tea, and he did not hold back!

Anthony Burrell, Mariah's former choreographer and creative director, thinks that his absence has led to her uptick in apathy. Burrell was fired as a result of the Great New Year's Eve Fiasco of 2017, when Mimi walked offstage after experiencing production issues.

"Working with an artist like Mariah, who’s not a mover first, it’s always a challenge to get them to think physically and not just vocally," Burrell told Complex. "You always have to keep in mind that they’re a singer first. The priority is not teaching them 100 counts of 8, or endless routines. I wanted to give Mariah a modern push to revamp her, give her a fresher, more modern feel, make her more aware of her body and her lines, and not look like her feet hurt when she’s walking."

Burrell says that Mariah's recent performances show that she's back to the place she was before he started working with her. "It's not like she's never looked this bad before; I just stepped her game up," he said.

But also, this is just Mimi being Mimi. After all, when you've had a storied career like Mariah's, you don't really have to prove anything anymore.

"It's just typical Mariah," Burrell told Complex. "Mariah is clear: when she doesn’t wanna do something, she doesn’t do it. She’s performing with lackluster and no f*cks given, and it’s taking away her star."​

A Mariah Carey that gives a f*ck? We don't know her.