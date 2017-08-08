Halle Berry and Viola Davis Swear by This $85 Facial

Getting red carpet-ready is no joke. Celebs have stylists and glam squads on hand to transform them into their best, performative selves. It quite literally takes a village. But chances are you're not attending a red carpet event in the near future. Luckily for you, you can still achieve awards-show-worthy skin with an at-home treatment.

Olga Lorencin is a facialist that tends to the rich and famous' largest organ. Her all-star clientele includes the likes of Viola Davis and Halle Berry — coincidentally, some of our favorite ladies! (Berry has been a client of Lorencin's for 15 years.) Even in the event that you can't jet out to LA to visit Lorencin at the spa, there's a different, more convenient way to expereience her influence.

You can have Lorencin's treatment, called Red Carpet Facial in a Box, in the comfort of your own home. At $85 for a kit that includes 15 treatments (about $5 a pop), the affordable at-home facial can get your skin Academy Awards-ready, even if you just plan on watching from your couch. It's "the best facial kit ever," according to Viola. Hey, if it's good enough for Viola, it's good enough for us!

Olga Lorencin 3-step Red Carpet Facial in a Box, $86, qvc.com