The Latest Plastic Surgery Trend Is Dimpleplasty

Meet Tangie Renée. She’s a longtime urban radio personality, TV talk show host and mother of two young men in college. This Atlanta resident may have always loved her natural beauty, but she recently found herself wanting to enhance her looks. She wanted to do something subtle, something youthful. She wanted dimples.

A post shared by Tangie Renee' (@tangiereneeradio) on Jul 18, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Yes, you know exactly what dimples look like. They often become a signature facial characteristic. Bruno Mars has got 'em, John Legend too. And similar to the natural dimples of the beautiful actress Debbi Morgan or the adorable Lauren London, we can identify the distinguished cheeks (ahem, face cheeks) of several other famous faces. While others may have just shrugged off their wish to have what some naturally possess, Tangie Renée saw a poster on a wall advertising “Dimple Day” and took it as a sign that dimples could maybe be hers. “While visiting Dr. Curves Skin and Laser Center [for hair removal], I saw a sign about 'Dimple Day.' I asked my techs Courtney and Katelyn what it was,” she remembers. “They brought me a brochure and explained [the details]. I was like 'OMG, for real?' Let me have a consultation with Dr. Curves to see if I’m a candidate, how much it costs, et cetera. I would friggin' love to have dimples,” Tangie shared with BET exclusively. If you are like us, you didn’t know that such a cosmetic surgery existed until a few weeks ago, when it started buzzing around the internet. This entire exchange will come as a shock.

#Roomies, how y'all feel about designer dimples? #Dimpleplasty is one of the latest new plastic surgery trends. Y'all here for it or nah? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 24, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

“Who knew there was even an opportunity to get them?” Tangie confessed. “I met with Dr. Curves, and he explained it [the process] to me. I found out it was inexpensive, not painful and it wouldn’t make me miss work.” The biggest worry the radio personality had for Dr. Andrew Jimerson, the famed plastic surgeon of Advanced Plastic Surgery Solutions in Atlanta known as “Dr. Curves,” was the thought of anesthesia. “I had to know if I had to be put to sleep," Tangie said. "He said no, it’s a wake procedure with minimal healing. I was like, IT’S ON AND I’M IN!!!” She scheduled her appointment that day. Arriving for her appointment on “Dimple Day," although excited to get the dimples she always wanted, Tangie found herself a little nervous about the expectations of a new look.

I take Investments over Compliments any day! 💯 #Actions A post shared by Tangie Renee' (@tangiereneeradio) on Jul 22, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT

Free of all makeup and full of jitters, Tangie found comfort in the similarities of the cosmetic appointment and to going to a routine appointment at the dentist. “I honestly felt like it was a dentist appointment because I saw the tray of tools, they put a blue bib around my neck and blue surgical shower cap on my head.” Lucky for us, she caught the whole thing on camera. Take a look at the actual documented experience of Tangie’s dimpleplasty:

Feeling no more than a little tugging and pulling and taking no longer than about 10 minutes, the Atlanta’s Classic Hip Hop Station (OG 97.9) radio personality saw her dimples for the first time and instantly fell in love. “I could not be happier! I wish I would have known about this earlier. I would have had dimples a long time ago!"

A post shared by Tangie Renee' (@tangiereneeradio) on Jul 14, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

The positive responses for her new look have her extremely excited. “I’ve had mainly positive responses from family, friends and other women interested in getting it done," she said. "My sons were like,‘'Wow… but OK, mom. We like them. You are beautiful either way!’ Oh, and a whole lot of exes and others are shooting their shot now in my DMs!” It hasn’t all been great responses for the Inside Atlanta TV talk show host. “You know it's haters everywhere!” she shares. “The Shade Room was the first blog to post about it [dimpleplasty] using my pictures and the responses were amazing. Of course, you got those haters that are in the comments being thumb thugs, saying all kind of crazy stuff like, ‘You’re tryna be like Blac Chyna' or ‘Why you hate yourself so much you got dimples?’ and 'What’s next? You gone have fake everything.' Blah, blah, blah.” She concluded, “But I go to their pages and they have a head full of weave, fake eyelashes, et cetera. To me, I’m like, 'Why tear another woman down?'”

A post shared by Tangie Renee' (@tangiereneeradio) on Jul 23, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

Not ashamed of her dimples, she is sharing the secret to her enhanced smile. “I am not ashamed of my dimples. I wear them proud and have been sending women to Dr. Curves for Dimple Day left and right. To me, it’s not fake if it’s what someone chooses to do in defining their own version of beauty.” Her choice to enhance her beauty has found some seriously mixed reactions, which is why Tangie decided to share her story with BET. Her hopes are that, by sharing her story, she can give those who may not understand the process a better understanding that it is just an enhancement and not a way to alter one’s look.

A post shared by Tangie Renee' (@tangiereneeradio) on Jul 17, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

While still in the healing process as the small stiches dissolve, making for a more natural look, we asked Tangie would she recommend the procedure to other women. “Absolutely!” she responded with confidence. To learn more about Tangie Renée, visit www.TangieRenee.com. For more info about Dr. Curves and dimpleplasty, go to www.drcurves.com.

Written by Tweety Elitou