See Why Disney Is Pulling All of Its Content From Netflix

Enjoy your Disney favs like Moana , Pirates of the Caribbean and more on Netflix while you can because the company announced yesterday (Aug. 8) that they will be ending their partnership with the streaming service very soon. In fact, after their contract with Netflix is up in 2019, Disney plans to launch its own streaming service. Yup, that means you’ll be adding yet another streaming service on top of your Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime accounts. *Sigh*

According to CNNMoney, the Disney service will be the only place where U.S. viewers can watch new live action and animated movies from Disney and Pixar, including Toy Story 4, the Frozen sequel and The Lion King live-action movie. It will also feature content from the Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD. And although Disney owns Marvel, TV series like Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and The Punisher will continue to live on Netflix (for now). Existing movies from Disney and Pixar will remain on Netflix until their current deals expire.

Why are they doing this to us, you ask? Well, Disney's cable networks, such as ESPN, are the company’s biggest money makers. But in recent years, they’ve fallen off with the changes in way audiences now consume entertainment, hence the push for their own streaming service. Disney said it will launch an ESPN-branded streaming service in 2018 and the separate Disney-branded streaming service in 2019. Raise your hand if this is the worst news you've heard all day. Same.