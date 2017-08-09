See Janet Jackson's Incredible Snapback Body After She Dropped 65 Pounds

Down in the DMs – Lil Duval Responds 'I'm Not Your Daddy' to DM
The comedian had to shut down one super fan real quick.
For years, the paparazzi has grossly trolled Janet Jackson about her weight. Not that we would expect them to let up at all, but even while pregnant with her first child, she didn't get a break. It's heartbreaking to watch a woman have to struggle with public criticism over her body. Raven-Symoné actually opened up about the effects of this on her mental health because of the comments she heard as a young girl. And while Janet has been in the spotlight for probably twice as long, we have always known her to be extremely resilient in the face of adversity. Plus, she is the GOAT everything, so we are not surprised that she took getting back into performance shape for her tour on like a champ.
Yesterday, the 51-year-old (yes, that's right — she was born in 1966) gave us a sneak peek at her rehearsal and, of course, everyone is excitedly praising how she was able to get back into amazing shape so quickly. She gave birth just seven months ago!
"She has lost more than 65 pounds and has her pre-baby body back and then some," a source close to Jackson told Entertainment Tonight. "It's possible that she could lose another 10 pounds before the start of the tour."
According to the source, the seasoned performer is reportedly practicing 15 to 16 hours a day. Um, intense.
"It's a grueling schedule but she is up to the task," they said. "She wants to blow the crowd away. She will be perfection like her brother, Michael. She's all about showmanship."
The mother of one lived wit her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana in London for some time, but now she is back in Los Angeles and closer to the rest of the Jackson family. Janet intends on bringing her son on tour with her. How cute!
"Eissa is an easy baby," the source stated. "He'll be a great roadie!"
(Photo: KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images)
