See Janet Jackson's Incredible Snapback Body After She Dropped 65 Pounds

For years, the paparazzi has grossly trolled Janet Jackson about her weight. Not that we would expect them to let up at all, but even while pregnant with her first child, she didn't get a break. It's heartbreaking to watch a woman have to struggle with public criticism over her body. Raven-Symoné actually opened up about the effects of this on her mental health because of the comments she heard as a young girl. And while Janet has been in the spotlight for probably twice as long, we have always known her to be extremely resilient in the face of adversity. Plus, she is the GOAT everything, so we are not surprised that she took getting back into performance shape for her tour on like a champ.

Yesterday, the 51-year-old (yes, that's right — she was born in 1966) gave us a sneak peek at her rehearsal and, of course, everyone is excitedly praising how she was able to get back into amazing shape so quickly. She gave birth just seven months ago!