Kylie Jenner Made $420 Million Selling You Lipstick

Kylie "I Started Wigs" Jenner has found resounding success with Kylie Cosmetics since she started the company in late 2015. In fact, her beauty brand is on track to be a billion-dollar business by 2022.

In an interview with Women's Wear Daily, Kylie and Kris Jenner dish on the brand and give more details than ever before. In the mere 18 months that Kylie Cosmetics has existed, it's amassed $420 million in revenue. Looks like all those lip kit sales are materializing into a veritable empire. And now that Kylie's not financially supporting an able-bodied, 27-year-old human male, she can fully reap the benefits.

So just how big of a deal is it that Kyky is set to hit one billi super soon? Actually, it's a huge deal. To fully understand this, WWD compares the growth trajectories of other luxury beauty brands such as Tom Ford and Lancome. Tom Ford Beauty took a decade to get to the one billi mark, which made it one of its parent company's fastest-growing brands. Lancome hit one billi in revenue after 80 years of existence. Eighty! Years! Folks! Kylie is set to be there in just six years.

It's honestly staggering that Kylie has found this degree of success in leaning in to her admittedly artificially plump lips. Kylie Cosmetics is manufactured by Seed Beauty, which also makes Colourpop. A Colourpop lip liner and matte lippie will run you $12 whereas Kylie's kits cost $30. Save yourself some ca$h and buy Karreuche's Colourpop line instead. Or better yet...the Fenty Beauty drop is right around the corner!

Gotta give credit where it's due. Shout out to Kylie for being so rich. If it don't make dollars, it don't make sense!