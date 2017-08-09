Nene Leakes Says 'I Get My Nose Done Every Week'

It’s no secret that The Real Houswives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes has had some work done to her face, specifically her nose. But every week? Let’s back it back up here. Yesterday, after getting her makeup done, Nene posted a video clip and a few pics showing off her ultra-glam face beat. Her video was also shared by celebrity Insta-blog TheShadeRoom, where quite a few people hit the comments section to tell her what they thought about her look, and it wasn’t pretty. Nene dropped in and left a few comments of own:

“You know I get my nose done every week. Just wait until next week hunni.”

“You know imma man and look horrible! I’ve had 5 facelift, 100 nose jobs, lip injections and I’m just dying to look young! Try me if I don’t start look 25 by next week, I will kill myself.”

No, she’s not playing a game of "Two Truths and a Lie," she’s simply clapping back with that Nene sarcasm we all know and love. Bloop.