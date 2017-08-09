EXCLUSIVE: The Transgender Woman at the Center of the Bobby Valentino Scandal Shares Her Story

There are several rumors swirling around singer Bobby Valentino after a video of him fleeing the apartment of a transgender woman recently surfaced online. While this incident has single handedly fueled Internet fodder for days (we've heard from Snoop Dogg, Lil Scrappy and Bobby Valentino himself), there is really little known about the context of this interaction. What we haven't heard is anything from the woman who actually took the video, until now. BET.com sat down exclusively with Reima Houston, who by the way, wants you to know she is not a prostitute, to get her side of the story.