See Niecy Nash Giving Bawdy as the September Cover Girl for ESSENCE

There are many reasons why we love Niecy Nash : she’s beautiful, talented and always keeps it real. All reasons why we are thrilled to see her gracing the cover of ESSENCE ’s 2017 September issue. While many may pick up the magazine just to see her in that yellow dress alone, personally, we want to know what kind of #BlackGirlMagic the 47-year-old actress will be sharing in her profile story.

“I define success as happiness because you can have all the worldly trappings but if you have not figured out how to be happy in those things, how to have peace in those things, then you gain so much but in the end have so little.” Niecy shared on the ESSENCE "Behind the Cover" video.

Neicy knew she wanted to be “Black, fabulous, and on TV!” since being five years old and seeing the beautifully talented Lola Falana on the small screen. Niecy is surely following in Ms. Falana's footsteps. Amazing!

From the tragedies she overcame...:

“If you look at my track record, ‘She saw her mother get shot. She buried her only brother. She went through a horrible divorce. She lost her church.’ And to look at [my life], in many ways that does feel like a Cinderella story,” Nash told ESSENCE.

...To sharing how she overcame being typecasted:

“For a long time, the industry was polite, but they were like, ‘Dear, you have a lane. You do broad comedy. Stay over there,'" she said. "I had to be a lady in waiting and bide my time until they started to recognize. My first time doing dramatic work garnered me back-to-back Emmy nominations...You've got to figure out how to get your do-over."

This seems like a must read issue!

The star of TNT’s hit show Claws even confesses that there are times when she judges herself harshly and shares how she remembers to love herself where she is right this moment. Check out the "Behind the Cover" video: