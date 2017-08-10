Huge Twitter Drama Erupts After a Native American Woman Accuses a Black Woman of Cultural Appropriation

A Native American woman went off on rapper Omerettà The Great when she tweeted a picture of herself in costume and captioned it "Chocolate Pocohontas." Cheyanne Saver, a Crow tribe member, responded and pretty much called out the photo and the rapper for being a culture vulture and incidentally started a major debate.

If you aren't Native, keep your hands off our culture! We rock our regalia beautifully every single day. pic.twitter.com/s3MQE8TLyI — 🌸cheyanne🌸 (@N8VChey) August 7, 2017

Our sexual assault rates are some of the highest, a lot of this is caused by our Native women being sexualized. https://t.co/LjKhVWsVlZ — 🌸cheyanne🌸 (@N8VChey) August 7, 2017

Now typically the accusation of cultural appropriation is directed towards white people for trying to steal aspects of other cultures, but Cheyanne felt the need to call out people of color for it too.

6. No it is not anti Black to call out cultural appropriation against Native people when done by Black folks. — 🌸cheyanne🌸 (@N8VChey) August 7, 2017

any of you- including Black folks and poc can be problematic and anti native and I'll call you out just like I would a white person. — 🌸cheyanne🌸 (@N8VChey) August 7, 2017

On the other hand, several spoke out and mentioned that Afro indigenous people, individuals with mixed Black and Native American ancestry, have existed in the U.S for quite some time. So perhaps the "Chocolate Pocahontas" claim is not that far off.

@N8VChey Furthermore as 25% Cherokee Indian I feel that you were just being petty and stupid as well as ignorant... — Mrs. Young (@NeNe2286) August 10, 2017

@N8VChey Most blacks have indigenous ancestry, so what are we appropriating? I think someone needs a quick trip to the NA Museum in DC — Monique Lewis (@mjanlews) August 10, 2017

When natives get a taste of the current black struggle and forget that darkskin doesn't inherently mean you're not native pic.twitter.com/saIeTCCDJK — $$$ (@13signsofastro) August 7, 2017

There were some people in favor of what Cheyanne had to say as well. It is important to acknowledge the complicated history of Pocahontas, who essentially was enslaved and forced into a "relationship" with Johh Smith. Sound familiar? Yeah, it's more or less a slave narrative.

@N8VChey hey sweets just wanted to tell u that u are doing a beautiful thing speaking up for native people and u are a beautiful person🌹 — andrew (@feverhearting) August 10, 2017

Any black ppl in the comments not understanding this point but will call Becky out for some cornrows pic.twitter.com/j2sM8nr8lm — CuntyNicole✊🏾 (@ChantelNicole44) August 7, 2017

When it comes to the girl who the tweet was direct to? Seems like she completely missed and/or disregarded whatever Cheyanne had to say. We do think that there is a point to this debate, though. Being "woke" includes tolerance and acknowledgment of other cultures and struggles. The oppressed cannot be the oppressors but that doesn't mean we all can't participate in systems of ignorance. We're going to use this opportunity to learn something and be more mindful of all cultures in the future.

Girl I ain't wrong Shit I still look good #byebye 😹😹😹😹 https://t.co/qnNJ8wn2qW — Omerettà The Great (@omeretta4l) August 7, 2017

Written by Yakira Young