This Face Changing App Had a ‘Blackface’ Option and the Internet Isn't Having It

Down in the DMs – Lil Duval Responds 'I'm Not Your Daddy' to DM
The comedian had to shut down one super fan real quick.
While you may have ready seen the “Chocolate Challenge” and the makeup artist who turned a model Black, sadly, there seems to be a new way to create blackface — digitally.
FaceApp, an app that uses artificial intelligence to adjust your expression, age and gender decided it would be exciting to offer fillers that could make you appear Black, Asian, Indian and Caucasian. The response? Tons of backlash.
The biggest complaint about the filters, which were released on Wednesday, was quickly deleted when outrage ensued, especially over what many were calling digital blackface.
Twitter even got Rachel Dolezal involved.
FaceApp’s CEO's response to the controversy? “The new controversial filters will be removed in the next few hours.”
“The ethnicity change filters have been designed to be equal in all aspects,” CEO Yaroslav Goncharov told The Verge via email. “They don’t have any positive or negative connotations associated with them. They are even represented by the same icon. In addition to that, the list of those filters is shuffled for every photo, so each user sees them in a different order.”
While the app's newly released features were quickly deleted within five hours after Mic posted the article putting the company on blast, this was not the first time the company was accused of being racist.
Earlier this year, FaceApp was in some serious trouble when they launched the "Hot" filter which was meant to help you "become more attractive," according to its App Store description. Instead, the filter only whitened skin.
White-washing, blackface...it’s not looking too good for the app.
(Photo: BROOK PIFER/Getty Images)
The comedian had to shut down one super fan real quick.
The rapper takes us on a food tour of Atlanta's hottest strip clubs.
COMMENTS