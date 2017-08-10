This Face Changing App Had a ‘Blackface’ Option and the Internet Isn't Having It

FaceApp, an app that uses artificial intelligence to adjust your expression, age and gender decided it would be exciting to offer fillers that could make you appear Black, Asian, Indian and Caucasian. The response? Tons of backlash.

While you may have ready seen the “Chocolate Challenge” and the makeup artist who turned a model Black , sadly, there seems to be a new way to create blackface — digitally.

I got an alert for an app I have never used. I couldn't believe it. Why on earth is this OK?! #FaceApp #blackface pic.twitter.com/zDSTxXUFTQ

The biggest complaint about the filters, which were released on Wednesday, was quickly deleted when outrage ensued, especially over what many were calling digital blackface.

Everyone loves FaceApp, the phone app that adds smiles and wrinkles to your friends' faces! We regret to inform you that FaceApp is racist pic.twitter.com/2tRSlcfWdc

WOW this new #FaceApp "race update". In order, me, "black" me, then "Indian" me, then "Asian" me. Are they for real? pic.twitter.com/bm7pS8c5cr

oh hell no Face App did not just make a blackface feature. I've got just the disgusted black woman reaction gif for this

(FaceApp board meeting) "Our app is popular." (Everyone nods) "What if it could be more popular?" (Everyone leans in) "Get this: racism."

FaceApp’s CEO's response to the controversy? “The new controversial filters will be removed in the next few hours.”

“The ethnicity change filters have been designed to be equal in all aspects,” CEO Yaroslav Goncharov told The Verge via email. “They don’t have any positive or negative connotations associated with them. They are even represented by the same icon. In addition to that, the list of those filters is shuffled for every photo, so each user sees them in a different order.”

While the app's newly released features were quickly deleted within five hours after Mic posted the article putting the company on blast, this was not the first time the company was accused of being racist.

Earlier this year, FaceApp was in some serious trouble when they launched the "Hot" filter which was meant to help you "become more attractive," according to its App Store description. Instead, the filter only whitened skin.