See Gabrielle Union Sizzle in a Bikini on the Cover of Health Magazine

Gabrielle Union covers Health Magazine this month and damn, does she look good. The 44-year-old and star of BET's own Being Mary Jane opened up to the publication about her workout regimen, internet haters, and the one food she can't say no to. Her magazine headline reads "biggest girl crush ever," and we have to agree.

Gaby admits she doesn't like working out, but does so because she has a family history of diabetes and heart disease. She also credits the pressures of her job as a reason she hits the gym. As far as her body goals, she's looking for a long and lean frame, which is why she doesn't often work out with her baller hubby, Dwyane Wade. The duo does love to take walks around their neighborhood, though. (This is because they're "nosy," per Gaby.) Though Gab is about the fit life, there's one food that she can't resist: candied bacon!

The candied bacon doesn't seem to be an issue, though, judging by those abs! She's giving us bawdy goals for days. We also love the bikini she's wearing, and it can be yours for $130! (Washboard abs not included with purchase.)

As far as her social media presence, Mrs. Union Wade doesn't let the haters get her down. "If it kinda strikes a nerve, I need to know who said it. I deep dive into their social media. No one who’s ever said anything super negative to me has an amazing life. Once I realized that, it’s different than, like, J.Lo saying, 'Her squat form wasn’t right.' Because she would know. But you, in your mom’s basement, really?" This is why we love her.

Check out the interview in its entirety here.