See Where to Get Beyoncé's Internet-Breaking, Under-$100 Booty Shorts

Yesterday, once again, Beyoncé broke the internet with an #OOTD post that showed off her insane mommy curves. The superstar’s ‘fit included a yellow FILA crop top that had the OG '90s brand trending on Twitter for the first time in… forever probably. But it's her lace-up bootylicious shorts that really had the internet abuzz. Considering Bey has access to the finest brands, designers and labels, it’s surprising (and pleasantly refreshing) to find out the sexy cut-offs are a reasonable $98 bucks. The lace-up details alone are worth every penny! The Obinrin shorts are available for purchase at online vintage boutique Coal N Terry, for now. Because something this affordable, worn by the Queen Bey herself is bound to sell out soon — most likely as you’re reading this.