All the Details From Kylie Jenner's Wild 20th Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner always does it big for her birthday, and this year was no different. The youngest KarJenner, no longer a teen — she turns 20 today, attended a surprise birthday bash last night that was attended by her closest friends and family. Her older brother, Rob Kardashian, however, appeared to be a no-show.

In years past, Kylie's partied it up in Mexico and Turks and Caicos. Her old boo Tyga accompanied her on both trips, which resulted in beach pics galore. Will she and Travis Scott be jet setting and taking their own beach pics this year? Only time will tell.

Last night saw a relatively low-key party. Kylie was dressed in a chill-girl, chic outfit: sweatshirt, sports bra, and sneakers. Her sisters, on the other hand, opted for their normal glam looks. Travis attended and even shouted her out at his show, saying "It's my girl's birthday." We get it, you guys are dating! There was a chocolate fountain, Dippin' Dots, an ice sculpture that resembled Kylie's bodacious frame, and a cake with her face on it. See inside her birthday celebration, below.