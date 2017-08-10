Tinder Users Have Lower Self-Esteem, Body Satisfaction

A new study has confirmed that Tinder users have lower levels of self-esteem and more body dissatisfaction than those who don't use the app. This is due in part to the superficial nature of the app, in which users are judged primarily based on the photos they upload.

If you count yourself as a user of the app, however, perhaps this is something you could've gathered. Other photo-based apps, such as Instagram, are linked to similar woes, such as "high levels of anxiety, depression, bullying and FOMO." In Tinder's case, it probably also doesn't help that people can feel emboldened by the relative anonymity they're granted, and in some cases this can lead to people being real jerks.

Although the findings of her study may be troubling, Jessica Strubel, who conducted the study, said the following, "I understand … this is the dating world now. But we can't deny what the science says: There are some psychological ramifications to this."

To counteract the possible negative effects, Strubel provides some suggestions. It may be advantageous to employ perspective when swiping, she says. Doing so can help remind one that photos on the app only represent people at their absolute best. It would also be helpful to not rely on the app for self-validation. Instead, people should seek validation from other sources.

So no, this doesn't necessarily mean you need to delete Tinder immediately. Keep in mind, however, that the amount of "likes" you get is in no way indicative of your self-worth. And only you can decide your self-worth, sis! We're all about to be fried in a nuclear war anyway, might as well spend your last days liking who you are.

Happy swiping!