Rihanna Is Wearing a $900 Shirt and No Pants in Barbados

If you know absolutely anything about Robyn Rihanna Fenty , it's that she loves her native Barbados and its annual Crop Over celebration . This past week saw the Bajan beauty in her home country to attend the festival in her most daring look yet . Now that the parade is over and the crowds have cleared, RiRi has swapper her strategically placed crystals and wig for a more subtle look.

While attending her friend Sonita's grandfather's funeral in Barbados, Rih went for an appropriately demure look. She wore a Maison Margiela shirt dress that can be yours for $885. Her best friend, Melissa Forde, followed suit with a matching white shirt dress. RiRi was still wearing her bright blue nails that matched her outrageous Crop Over costume.

