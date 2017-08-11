Rihanna Is Wearing a $900 Shirt and No Pants in Barbados

Down in the DMs – Lil Duval Responds 'I'm Not Your Daddy' to DM
The comedian had to shut down one super fan real quick.
If you know absolutely anything about Robyn Rihanna Fenty, it's that she loves her native Barbados and its annual Crop Over celebration. This past week saw the Bajan beauty in her home country to attend the festival in her most daring look yet. Now that the parade is over and the crowds have cleared, RiRi has swapper her strategically placed crystals and wig for a more subtle look.
While attending her friend Sonita's grandfather's funeral in Barbados, Rih went for an appropriately demure look. She wore a Maison Margiela shirt dress that can be yours for $885. Her best friend, Melissa Forde, followed suit with a matching white shirt dress. RiRi was still wearing her bright blue nails that matched her outrageous Crop Over costume.
Are you feeling this look?
(Photo: Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN LIFESTYLE
The comedian had to shut down one super fan real quick.
The rapper takes us on a food tour of Atlanta's hottest strip clubs.
COMMENTS