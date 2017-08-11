Rihanna Is Wearing a $900 Shirt and No Pants in Barbados

Rihanna Is Wearing a $900 Shirt and No Pants in Barbados

Fashion killa.

Published 1 hour ago

If you know absolutely anything about Robyn Rihanna Fenty, it's that she loves her native Barbados and its annual Crop Over celebration. This past week saw the Bajan beauty in her home country to attend the festival in her most daring look yet. Now that the parade is over and the crowds have cleared, RiRi has swapper her strategically placed crystals and wig for a more subtle look.

😍 #rihanna

A post shared by badgalriri rihanna (@rihannaturkiye) on

While attending her friend Sonita's grandfather's funeral in Barbados, Rih went for an appropriately demure look. She wore a Maison Margiela shirt dress that can be yours for $885. Her best friend, Melissa Forde, followed suit with a matching white shirt dress. RiRi was still wearing her bright blue nails that matched her outrageous Crop Over costume.

Are you feeling this look?

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN LIFESTYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in lifestyle