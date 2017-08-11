See How You Can Shop Black This Summer

Down in the DMs – Lil Duval Responds 'I'm Not Your Daddy' to DM
The Black-Owned Market also known as theBOM is hosting a summer pop-up shop, Saturday, August 12th for black-owned brands to sell their products.
The event, Come Buy Black gives black-owned businesses a chance to share their dope merchandise with NYC. They've curated the best selection of home goods, clothing and of course, food.
The mission of theBOM is to house these brands under one roof to increase the amount of money for black businesses. This way they ensure they keep the money circulating within the black community.
Some of the local vendors include LIT BKLYN, SkinButtr, Byas & Leon, and Gold Label Cosmetics, just to name a few.
So, check out this pop-up shop in Times Square and let’s support our black-owned businesses.
