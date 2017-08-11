Tameka Foster Admits She 'Nearly Died' Getting Plastic Surgery

Tameka Foster Admits She 'Nearly Died' Getting Plastic Surgery

"I was a little dead," says Usher's ex of the ordeal.

Published 4 hours ago

Usher is currently dealing with a firestorm of endless bad press about possibly exposing his sexual partners to herpes and, for some reason, Tameka Foster has decided to speak out about their marriage, which ended November 4, 2009. 

In an interview with VladTV, T-Foster rehashed some old news. She got plastic surgery behind Usher's back when they were married, which she went into detail back in February 2009.

Tameka traveled to Brazil to get a tummy tuck and while on the operating table, disaster struck. She told the folks at VladTV, "I was a little dead. I went into cardiac arrest and fell into a coma for days."

Tameka never got the tummy tuck.  

Watch the full interview below: 

Well, we are glad Tameka is healthy and lived to tell about it eight years later. 

In the meantime, get the latest on Usher's herpes scandal in the BET Breaks video above.

Written by Renee Samuel

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs