Tameka Foster Admits She 'Nearly Died' Getting Plastic Surgery

Usher is currently dealing with a firestorm of endless bad press about possibly exposing his sexual partners to herpes and, for some reason, Tameka Foster has decided to speak out about their marriage, which ended November 4, 2009.

In an interview with VladTV, T-Foster rehashed some old news. She got plastic surgery behind Usher's back when they were married, which she went into detail back in February 2009.



Tameka traveled to Brazil to get a tummy tuck and while on the operating table, disaster struck. She told the folks at VladTV, "I was a little dead. I went into cardiac arrest and fell into a coma for days."



Tameka never got the tummy tuck.



Watch the full interview below: