Chris Brown: 'Name One N***a Out Here That Can Do Half of What I Can!'

In a post promoting the official music video for the collaborative track, "Party," an amped-up Breezy took to Instagram to passionately remind fans that not only does he always speak what's on his mind, but he puts in the work too.

Throughout his semi-vague rant, the R&B singer touches on several subjects, such as making a quick diss at streaming platforms and pointing out the fact that his hustle remains unparalleled.

"I work harder then all these n****s wit half a y'all consumers afraid and bias a** opinions on me!!" he writes. "NAME ONE N***A OUT HERE DAT CAN eVEN DO HALFOF WHAT I CAN!!! IN MY KANYE VOICE!!!"

He then continues, reasoning with his fans and his haters alike to support him because no one is on his level, exemplifying that his passion is what consistently separates him from the pack.

"Take ya head out y'all a** and support the only artist left with a vision and dedication to his fans," Brown continues. "I AInt GONE KEEP BUSTING MY A** FOR IT TO BE TAKEN FOR GRANTED BY F**K N****S IN SOCIETY! IM ON MY GORILLA S**T! I'm passionate about my s**t and you can name one n***a that directs his own s**t/spend money on my projects out my pocket!!! Y'all better wake up following these non lyrical rappers and scared a** internet thugs!"

He then adds the fitting hashtag of "#NOMOREFAKES**T," before explaining that this has nothing to do with arrogance, but rather that he knows his worth and encourages his fans to also know what they bring to the table.

Although he does take several subliminal shots, the rant is easy to interrupt as a tough love motivational pep talk. It's clear Brown's adrenaline is at work following his new release today and, as he gears up for the release of his forthcoming album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, it's safe to assume we can anticipate him using his "Kanye voice" again before the project arrives. It's 'bout to be Breezy season, y'all!

Check out Chris Brown's new video here and see his fiery post below.