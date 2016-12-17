Second Time's the Charm: The 76ers Invite Sevyn Streeter Back to Perform the National Anthem

Sevyn Streeter proved recently that she's not one to back down from a challenge as she performed the national anthem wearing a "We Matter" jersey before the Philadenphia 76ers' game after being banned from doing so just a couple of months ago.

Back in October, the "Prolly" singer was scheduled to perform the Star Spangled Banner at the 76ers' home opener, but was told her slot was cancled just two minutes before the performance. She explained on social media that she was scratched from the roster because she was wearing a "We Matter" T-shirt.

After she explained that their reasoning was unjust and following some serious backlash from both players and other members of the NBA organization, they apologized to the singer two days later and invited her to perform at another game.

That time came on Friday when Sevyn showed up to perform dressed exactly the way she was the first time. She received major applause both before and after the performance.

Take a look, below: