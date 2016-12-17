Lil' Kim Is Sick and Tired of the Skin Bleaching Rumors

A fan recently made a pretty offensive comment about her complexion, alluding that she altered the color of her skin, and Kimmy Blanco basically lost it.

It seems as Lil' Kim has been plagued by those skin bleaching rumors for most of the duration of her career, and to this day, they just keep coming.

According to the Jasmine Brand, she responded to the troll in a now deleted comment on Instagram.

"Ok but when the f**k did I bleach my skin u miserable Moron!" she wrote. "My last post clearly shows that but u haters will always have something to say even when facts r right in front of ur face but I understand this... I checked my calendar and I still won't give a f**k Neveruary the 1st either."

Tell them how you really feel, Kim.

