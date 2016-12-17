MTV's 'Hottest MCs in the Game' List Has the Internet Up in Arms

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
We sit down with the pop music maven to figure out how you follow up one of the biggest hits of the past decade.
Earlier today, MTV released the result of a nine-person roundtable, narrowing down various artists making up this year's "Hottest MCs in the Game" list.
The panel, which included the likes of Charlamagne The God, Nick Cannon and Joe Budden, finally settled on who their top 10 is, and the Internet is, to say the least, totally up in arms about who made the cut and who didn't.
The top three is admittedly less concerning than the bottom half, with Kanye West topping the list, Drake in second and Chance the Rapper in third, with all of three of these artists having an undeniably incredible year musically.
However, with Kendrick Lamar at the number 8 slot, and Lil Uzi Vert and 21 Savage stealing the 9th and 10th spot respectably, fans online definitely feel as though the masterminds behind the list still have some explaining to do. Plus, to point out something major, where is J. Cole? Or Gucci Mane? Big Sean, anyone?
Check out the list in full below:
Narrowing down the 10 "Hottest MCs in the Game" list is no easy feat, but needless to say, the Internet is going IN on MTV's selections.
Take a look at video of the panel deciding the fate of this year's list here, and check out some fiery reactions below.
They got half of them right. "MTV names 2016's Hottest MC In The Game" https://t.co/75Kkwzhz19 via @MTVNews— Cassandra Spangler (@CSpanMusicLaw) December 17, 2016
Really??? They missing a few people— Kendall Hearn (@KendallTHearn) December 17, 2016
MTV 2016 Hottest MCs In The Game - https://t.co/4o0G3j5x0r
MTV Names Its ‘Hottest MCs In The Game’ for 2016 https://t.co/YJrvvPL5V1 via @HipHopNMore This list is all the way twisted. Kanye #1? Uzi? 😂— Fanetoronto (@UpTopBoomin) December 17, 2016
The Hottest MC's in the Game list is simply laughable.— Luke Martiradonna (@Lukozade94) December 17, 2016
Just saw #MTV2 list of the hottest "rappers" in the game and @JColeNC isn't even on it....the disrespect is TOO REAL!!!!— Young Simba 🦁 (@reekrillz20) December 17, 2016
MTV2'S HOTTEST RAPPERS IN THE GAME LIST IS HILARIOUS.— GIRL 6. (@PHONEBONEJONES) December 17, 2016
This is just sad! How can these guys even be considered MC's? #MTV #HottestMCInTheGame #HipHop https://t.co/pfl0oUx8ZL via @MTVNews— MdoubleU #MUFC (@MarvTh3Martian1) December 17, 2016
It means more to me to ask teenagers and young adults who are the hottest rappers in the game than some of these old industry dudes.— R2da (@djrtodaizza) December 17, 2016
The hottest MC in the game just sold 500K albums last week and I don't know anyone who likes him.— Lisa Fonet (@ZeeNTheCity) December 17, 2016
How TF is Kanye the hottest rapper in the game???— #ShortDudeMagic (@mkeez) December 17, 2016
J. Cole is not 1 of the hottest in the game? https://t.co/AQYCfpo5zQ— Emmanuel Eke (@jekyll__) December 17, 2016
Gucci mane has really come back better than ever since he got out the feds. Hottest MC in the game bar none #TheReturnOfEastAtlantaSanta🎅🏿🎅🏿— Mark Poulose (@mettaworldmark) December 17, 2016
When @MTV2 drops their hottest mc's in the game list, and you just wanna burn their headquarters down..— Konner (@DreamChildKoLo) December 17, 2016
MTV named its 10 hottest MCs in the game but I can't remember the last time I cared about their opinion on music— Jeff Curry w/theshot (@beenchefcurry) December 17, 2016
(Photos from left: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar, Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images, Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Take-Two Interactive )
