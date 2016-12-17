MTV's 'Hottest MCs in the Game' List Has the Internet Up in Arms

Earlier today, MTV released the result of a nine-person roundtable, narrowing down various artists making up this year's "Hottest MCs in the Game" list.

The panel, which included the likes of Charlamagne The God, Nick Cannon and Joe Budden, finally settled on who their top 10 is, and the Internet is, to say the least, totally up in arms about who made the cut and who didn't.

The top three is admittedly less concerning than the bottom half, with Kanye West topping the list, Drake in second and Chance the Rapper in third, with all of three of these artists having an undeniably incredible year musically. However, with Kendrick Lamar at the number 8 slot, and Lil Uzi Vert and 21 Savage stealing the 9th and 10th spot respectably, fans online definitely feel as though the masterminds behind the list still have some explaining to do. Plus, to point out something major, where is J. Cole? Or Gucci Mane? Big Sean, anyone? Check out the list in full below:

Narrowing down the 10 "Hottest MCs in the Game" list is no easy feat, but needless to say, the Internet is going IN on MTV's selections. Take a look at video of the panel deciding the fate of this year's list here, and check out some fiery reactions below.

Written by KC Orcutt