Relive Kendrick Lamar's Intimate Brooklyn Performance

Last night (Dec. 16), the Compton rapper played an intimate set at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg, courtesy of American Express. To add to the evening's magic, AmEx and Lamar had a live-stream in place , recording the performance for all at home to enjoy and later revisit.

When word got out of Kendrick Lamar 's not-so-secret secret performance , fans across the U.S. knew that the lucky ones in attendance were going to be in for quite the incredible evening.

Following his set opener of "Levitate," Lamar himself pointed out that playing a smaller venue is something that he doesn't get to do very often, given the undeniable reality his career has propelled him to new heights as one of today's most influential artists in hip-hop. His humble acknowledgment and celebration of his progress was one that fans appreciated, making the live performance that much more special.

As the rapper ran through some of his most popular anthems, such as "Swimming Pool (Drank) and "B***h, Don't Kill My Vibe," and his newer material, such as "King Kunta," "Alright" and tracks off of untitled, unmastered., it became clear that not only is the man a crowd-pleaser, but no one performs a live set quite like Kendrick Lamar.

Midway through the performance, Lamar invited three willing fans on stage with him and surprisingly, passed them the mic, challenging them to freestyle and display their talents. One of the fans, Jerome, even went back and forth several times with the Grammy Award-winning rapper, while the other fan, Kemba, keep things simple and spat a cappella.

Needless to say, it's not every day that aspiring rappers get to shoot their shot in front of a legend with Lamar's stature, nor is it every day that fans get to witness the Compton rapper's excellence in an intimate setting. We definitely owe AmEx for this one.



Relive Kendrick Lamar's incredible performance in the video clip below.