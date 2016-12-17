Terrifying: CeeLo Green's Phone Exploded In His Hand

During a routine phone call while in his studio, the recording artist's cell phone exploded in his hand. The device began smoking while he was using it and before he knew it, the phone caught fire and blew up, knocking him out of his chair.

The terrifying incident was caught on security footage and has since begun making its rounds online.

According to Hollywood Life, it is not yet clear the musician's condition, nor is it clear whether exactly which brand and style of smartphone he had.

Unfortunately, several reports of exploding phones have become more common in recent months, and are not specific to only Samsung, who earlier this year issued a recall for their Galaxy Note 7 model, but also to Apple's iPhone 6S.

We hope that CeeLo is recovering from this unexpected and haunting experience, and that the extent of his injuries aren't too severe. More details on this story as it develops.

Take a look at the scary security footage capturing the explosion in the clip below.