Watch: YG and His Adorable Daughter Are Too Cute for Words

This is sure to brighten your day.

Published 4 days ago

His lyrics may be hard but YG is a softie at heart.

The MC recently posted a video to Instagram of him and his adorable daughter sharing a sweet moment and the Internet is melting.

The rapper posted a video of him and his daughter exchanging "I love yous" and it's just the cutest thing you're sure to see all day.

Take a look, below:

THIS WHAT IT'S ABOUT

A video posted by YG (@yg) on

Watch YG rip the stage in the video, above.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

