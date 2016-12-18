50 Cent is Teaching His Adoptive 'Son' How to Fight on Instagram

The rapper-turned-entrepreneur decided to teach his adoptive "son," Davian , how to fight, documenting the unconventional parenting session in a new series of video clips posted to Instagram.

50 Cent wasted no time this weekend, teaching what he feels is a very important lesson: how to pack a punch .

The 11-year-old suited up for the important life lesson, sporting protective headgear, while rising to Fif's challenge. The two go at it wearing boxing gloves, indoors may we add, and the fight does not appear as playful as one would anticipate.

In fact, things got so serious at one point that Davian knocks his head against the wall after being on the receiving end of one of 50's fiery punches.

"He get mad then he start coming," Fif captions one of the clips, showing that the teachable moment truly was a display of tough love.

In the comments section, fans shared their opinion on 50's parenting, with many encouraging their boxing lessons, with one user even writing, "that is how you raise a son."

Take a look at 50 Cent and Davian's intense boxing match in the video clips below.