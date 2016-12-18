Chance the Rapper Pays Tribute to President Obama in Hilarious Skit on SNL

During his highly anticipated guest appearance on the show, the Chi-town rapper pays a proper homage to President Obama and Run-DMC alike, performing a parody version of the group's celebrated holiday anthem, "Christmas in Hollis."

Saturday Night Live got a little festive this weekend, thanks in part to Chance the Rapper .

For the special nod to POTUS, Chance the Rapper links with SNL's Kenan Thompson, as both rock chunky DMC-inspired gold chains and throwback track suits.

The pair raps about everything they are going to celebrate while Barack Obama is still the president, going as far as to make the grim joke that this Christmas just might be the very last one we have to celebrate.

"Been drinking eggnog like I don’t care, I’m gonna hurt myself before we lose Obamacare," Chance raps during the skit. "Say goodbye to Barack, say goodbye December, for a new holiday called regular winter."

Gotta love Barack-themed bars.

Watch Chance the Rapper and Kenan Thompson's holiday-themed tribute, "Jingle Barack," in the clip below.