Erykah Badu's Daughter Puma Is Following In Her Mama's Footsteps

Erykah Badu's Daughter Puma Is Following In Her Mama's Footsteps

The pre-teen is killing it!

Published 3 days ago

Erykah Badu didn't have to look further than her own home to find herself both captivated and inspired this weekend. 

Her 12-year-old daughter, Puma, decided to give her songstress mother an intimate performance while the two were hanging around the house, casually proving that when it comes to being an incredibly talented vocalist, it simply runs in the family.

During a series of posts, Erykah captures her daughter covering Rihanna's "Stay," and, boy, does she do the ballad justice.

Not only is Puma's rendition as powerful and beautiful as RiRi's, but she also showcases that she is working to find her own signature sound, putting her own creative twists on the song.

Take a look at Erykah Badu proudly showing off her daughter's gifts in the clips below.

Puma Badu 12

A video posted by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on

Puma Badu ❤️💜❤️💜✨✨✨✨✨❤️💜✨✨✨✨12

A video posted by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on

Puma 💜❤️✨✨✨❤️💜❤️❤️✨❤️❤️💜💜❤️✨✨❤️💜💜✨

A video posted by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on

Written by KC Orcutt

(Photo: Splashnews)

