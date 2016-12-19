Guess Who's Planning to Spit Bars About Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Guess Who's Planning to Spit Bars About Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Their drama has one emcee inspired.

Published 2 days ago

Over the course of this past weekend, news broke that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have allegedly broke up.

While the internet was in a full-on frenzy, wondering exactly what went down and soaking up the juicy details that Blac Chyna not only left with their baby girl, Dream, but also Kardashian's Eggo waffle supply, one rapper couldn't help but offer his two cents on all the heartache and drama.

On a video post of an emotional Rob Kardashian processing what had just happened, Fabolous decided to sound off in the comments section, saying that what Kardashian is going through needs a decent soundtrack to match.

"Sound like some punchlines to me," the rapper commented on the post, tagging his peer, Don Q. "What u think"

Considering there's a lot of material stemming from the public relationship of Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna and everything the power couple went through this year, this could be the making of quite a banger.

Take a look at Fabolous's comments in the post below.

#RobAndChyna got #Fabolous feeling inspired 👀😩

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Written by BET-Staff

(Photos from Left: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, WENN, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music