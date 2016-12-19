Guess Who's Planning to Spit Bars About Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
Over the course of this past weekend, news broke that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have allegedly broke up.
While the internet was in a full-on frenzy, wondering exactly what went down and soaking up the juicy details that Blac Chyna not only left with their baby girl, Dream, but also Kardashian's Eggo waffle supply, one rapper couldn't help but offer his two cents on all the heartache and drama.
On a video post of an emotional Rob Kardashian processing what had just happened, Fabolous decided to sound off in the comments section, saying that what Kardashian is going through needs a decent soundtrack to match.
"Sound like some punchlines to me," the rapper commented on the post, tagging his peer, Don Q. "What u think"
Considering there's a lot of material stemming from the public relationship of Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna and everything the power couple went through this year, this could be the making of quite a banger.
Take a look at Fabolous's comments in the post below.
