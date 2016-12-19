Kodak Black: 'Lil Wayne Ain't the Best F**king Rapper Alive'

Instead, he was more interested in passing the torch to the rap talents of his roster — namely, Nicki Minaj and Drake . But as of Sunday (Dec. 18), Florida’s rap neophyte Kodak Black has butted his way in line for the noble hip-hop title.

At best, it was humbling for Young Money’s rap beast founder Lil Wayne to pedal back his 2005 sentiments that he is, indeed, the best rapper alive.

Taking to Twitter, the Project Baby tweeted his self-proclaimed rap ego stroke.

“Lil Wayne ain’t the best f**king rapper alive,” he wrote. “I am.”

Since Kodak’s recent jail release, he’s remained vigilant in reaching out to the rap world via social media, so such attitude doesn’t come as a surprise. From a few shots at D.R.A.M. and Lil Yachty to a friendly “hello” for social media star and girlfriend of 27-year-old Tyga, Kylie Jenner, the “No Flockin” rapper is making gutsy attempts at reinstating his name on the front line of hip-hop. Adversity or not.

But without a doubt, the bold statement concerning Weezy didn’t go without combat.

Check out the brazen claim from the Project Baby and what fans had to say about his announcement.