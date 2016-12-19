Lil Wayne Might Not Be Happy About Birdman's Latest Move

As 2016 creeps closer to a close, those optimistic about the former Cash Money affiliates ever making amends should reconsider, especially considering Birdman's latest move in their ongoing beef.

In the new year, Birdman reportedly will be celebrating 20 years of Cash Money Records with a lengthy tour, but won't be taking one of the label's most integral figures along for the ride.

According to the reports, Birdman will be going on tour with a handful of the label's roster, but Weezy has so far completely ignored Birdman's "open invitation" to join them and get involved in celebrating the impressive milestone.

In fact, it's safe to say that Lil Wayne wants nothing to do with Birdman or Cash Money until he's paid in full.

While a celebration of two decades of Cash Money history feels both bittersweet and incomplete without Lil Wayne, one has to commend the rapper for standing his ground.