That One Time Tory Lanez Crowd-Surfed With a Fan in a Wheelchair...

Yes, that includes lifting a fan in a wheelchair above a raving crowd during his Rhode Island concert.

When it comes down to Toronto’s wild boy wonder Tory Lanez , anything is possible.

Saturday (Dec. 17), the “Say It” rapper dropped in on Roxy Providence for another I Told You tour pit stop, and delivered nothing short of a lituation for concert goers.

And in the best way ever to remind them all that no fan gets left behind, Tory surfed into the crowd and even convinced them to lift up a disabled fan right along with his wheelchair.

In the video, which previews his tour’s highlight moments, the fan seems far more excited than frightened. Seeing as though Tory plans to finish out the rest of his 2016 leg of the tour before returning in March 2017, he's definitely giving fans a glorious year-end that they won't forget.

Check out the bizarre crowd-surf in the video below.