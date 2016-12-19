WTF Is Going on Between Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj?

So amid hearsay of a possible breakup between the two, a baffling photo that Meek posted to his Instagram on Sunday (Dec. 18) before deleting his account has got the internet frantically searching for answers.

The dubious photograph is of a busty woman bent over in a red, lacy, one-piece, arched back and all. Only her butt, thighs, and back is seen in the picture as she’s photographed in the sensual position on what appears to be a bed in a dark room. But what’s really got fans biting their nails is the caption that Meek first posts beneath the picture, then later swaps with an additional statement.

“Sitting back like…,” he wrote in his first caption. According to a photo from Baller Alert, the “All Eyes on You” rapper then amended the photo and added, “Savage…just friends.” The caption was completed, of course, with a teary-eyed laughing face emoji.

Many people are claiming no harm done, ensuring that the photo is of Nicki and was posted to slam the previous breakup rumors. But the other side of social media’s all-seeing eye has argued that the body of the woman in the flick doesn’t match that of Nicki’s, suggesting that Meek may be stirring up trouble with the “Flawless” raptress in post-breakup revenge style. And even still, those same people disagree that Nicki would approve of such an intimate photo of herself on display for the world to see. Of course after it was discovered that the two were no longer following each other on Instagram, the latter opinion has only been fueled further.

But this isn’t the first tip of a possible split between Ms. Minaj and the Dreamchasers rap star. After a few breakup-hinting quotes and tweets from Nicki followed by another Instagram disappearing act from Meek, fans were concerned that the two really had called it quits.

Now, fans will just have to play the waiting game with Omeeka until someone sets the record straight once and for all.

Peep the posts and mysterious captions from Meek Milly below.