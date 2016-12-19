Young M.A Has Landed in Hot Water...Again

However, a few bars she spit on Philly’s Hot 99 radio station has shot her newest freestyle into the public ear of fame — but for the worse.

Young M.A is still sharp on her freestyle game after the raging fame of “OOOUUU.”

Rounding up a few beats for the New York rap novice's freestyle, host Cosmic Kev ushered her into the N.O.R.E. “Banned From TV” beat that she rhymed on. But as steady as her flow went on, Chicago fans seem to be stumped by a particular bar where they claim she mentions Chi-Town’s late teen legend Shondale “Tooka” Gregory.

“I smoke hookah like it’s Tooka blowing jet clouds,” M.A spat. “And I only get high to bring the stress down.”

Prior to Tooka’s death, the young teen and his Tooka Gang clique had gained mention in hip-hop after Chief Keef’s two-track disses on “3Hunna” and “John Madden.” Despite Fetty Wap’s apology after referencing the diss in a tweet, Chi-Towner and FBG member King Yella is still leery of anyone name-dropping the slain teenager.

In a video, Yella offers a price for anyone willing to “stomp” M.A over the alleged disrespect of Tooka. But not before tossing around insults regarding the Brooklyn rapper’s sexuality as it relates to her placement in the rap game.

“Don’t do no s**t like that,” he exclaims in the video. “You will not be able to perform in Chicago.”

In the next clip, he grips a stack of cash offering payment for M.A’s beatdown.

“Since y’all think it’s a game, where the d**e h**s at? I will pay one of you b*****s to stomp that b***h since the b***h wants to be disrespectful.”

Another Windy City rapper of the same crew backs Yella, tweeting that he doesn’t want beef with M.A. but she should “watch her f**king mouth” before he implements a punishment of his own.

Check out Young M.A's freestyle and the response from the Chicago affiliates below.