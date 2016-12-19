Young Thug Had Yet Another Epic Fail...

Just over a week since the rapper's infamous airport incident , during which he offensively referred to two airport employees as "ants" and later had to apologize at the request of his own mother , Young Thug has again encountered another hiccup — and this one definitely hurt.

Young Thug seems to be taking L after L this month.

Last night (Dec. 19), during a performance at New York City's Terminal 5, Young Thug experienced what is every performer's worst nightmare: an epic crowdsurfing fail.

While Young Thug isn't the beefiest of rappers, the audience still failed to support his weight, and after jumping into a sea of people, the rapper was unexpectedly dropped on his head.

As soon as security could react to the unfortunate crowdsurfing blunder, they rescued him from the sea of people. Seems as though Young Thug needs to get his swagger back when it comes to his live shows.

Considering this was the last show of his tour with 21 Savage, perhaps Young Thug should take a couple weeks to revisit ways to amp up a crowd without diving head first — literally — into the audience again.

Take a clip of Young Thug's crowdsurfing fail in the video clip below.